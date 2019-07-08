According to the Seascanner website, the Freedom of the Seas eventually left San Juan on Sunday evening at 8:30 p.m. local time with about 3,600 passengers. It was beginning a seven-day cruise around the Caribbean islands and was next scheduled to dock at Sint Marteen, a Dutch territory, later Monday morning.

Puerto Rican authorities did not identify the family involved in the incident, saying only that they were believed to be from Indiana. Roman indicated that the girl was between one and two years old.

Local authorities in Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, were providing medical assistance and counselling to the family, Roman said.