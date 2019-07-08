Johnston County Couple To Face Murder Charges In Death Of 2-Month Old
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Oklahoma - Murder charges against a Johnston County couple will be presented to the district attorney's office Monday after their 2-month old they're accused of abusing died, the Sheriff's Office said.
On Tuesday, deputies received a call about an unresponsive infant at the Mercy Hospital in Tishomingo. Hospital staff said the baby was displaying signs of abuse. The baby was later transported by helicopter to OU Children's Hospital.
According to authorities, when police arrived at the hospital in Tishomingo, they met with hospital employees and the parents of the child, Lindsay Wolff and Chrisopher Hairell.
"It does appear, based upon the interviews conduced, both individuals were underneath the influence of an illegal drug at the time that these injuries may have occurred. And both, I believe, have a history with illegal drugs in the past," said Undersheriff Gary Dodd.
Police said there were obvious signs that the child's injuries were non-accidental.
Wolff and Hairell were arrested for Child Abuse and Domestic Violence in the presence of a minor child and were booked into the Johnston County Jail.