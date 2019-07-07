News
Oklahoma Game Wardens Find Fishermen Using Illegal Shock Equipment
Oklahoma Game Wardens said fishermen were discovered using illegal shock equipment Saturday along the Kiamichi River in Southeast Oklahoma.
Three wardens reported seeing the fishing crew using the equipment.
Officials made contact with the crew and found an illegal electrofishing device, wire leads and ten catfish that had been shocked.
The discovery was shared to the Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook page.
Officials said multiple charges are pending on the subjects.