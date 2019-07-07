Starbucks in response issued a statement to CBS Phoenix affiliate KPHO saying they are trying to "better understand what took place and apologize for any misunderstandings or inappropriate behavior that may have taken place."

Rossann Williams, Starbucks executive vice president and president of U.S. Retail released a new statement on the Starbucks website referencing to the incident. In the statement, Williams offered an apology to Moir and the officers.

"On behalf of Starbucks, I want to sincerely apologize to you all for the experience that six of your officers had in our store on July 4," Williams said. The executive president also said she "will be in Tempe this evening and welcome the opportunity to meet with any of you in person to address concerns or questions."

On Sunday, the Tempe Officers Association said it was "encouraged that Starbucks has reached out to our organization and to the Tempe Police Department to apologize and to further express their support for law enforcement. We hope that out of this unfortunate moment there comes a welcome dialogue, one that more closely unites the men and women on the frontlines of police work with the communities we serve and protect."