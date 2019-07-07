"We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother."

Boyce starred on the Disney Channel film franchise "Descendants" and the channel's TV series "Jessie." Raised in the Los Angeles area, he made his acting debut in the 2008 supernatural thriller "Mirrors" and also starred alongside Adam Sandler in the 2010 film "Grown Ups." Sandler tweeted his condolences to Boyce and his family.

"All of our hearts are broken," Sandler said in part. "Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences."