Disabled Man Walks Away From Living Facility, Hit By Vehicle In Del City
A metro father is looking for answers after his severely disabled son walked away from a living center near Southeast 22nd Street and South Bryant Avenue.
Police said Torian Wright, 27, was hit on Sunday by a vehicle that did not stop.
News 9 spoke with Curtis Davis moments after his son was discharged from OU Medical Center.
Davis said although the injuries were not severe his peace of mind is shattered.
“He has a laceration on his jaw,” Davis said. “One eye is swollen and a knot on the back of his head.”
He said Wright has cerebral palsy, autism and is non-verbal. He could not tell Del City officers what happened to him when they responded to the scene.
“At that time, he just had on a shirt. He didn’t have pants or Pamper on,” Davis said.
Police said Wright walked out of the Reliant Living Center around 3 a.m. on Sunday. A driver saw him walking in the middle of Bryant Avenue and stopped to help. They called police after noticing he was injured. Officers determined he was hit by the side-mirror of a vehicle that did not stop.
News 9 visited the facility where Wright lives and was stopped at the door by an employee.
“We can’t say nothing because of HIPPA. We’ll get in trouble so we can’t say nothing,” the employee said.
She said no one would be available until Monday. She also could not comment about how the resident was able to walk away from what Davis said is a locked-down facility.
“He walked out the front door of the facility,” Davis said.
He does not have many 24-7 care options for his son and worries it could happen again.
“Makes me feel angry,” Davis said. “I feel they should have done a better job watching him, you know? Then they have been.”
Davis said his son is on a waiting list to be moved to another facility in El Reno.