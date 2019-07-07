News
Stillwater Man Hospitalized In Overnight Shooting, Police Investigating
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - Stillwater Police are investigating after a shooting at a convenience store parking lot at 601 E. 6th
Officers say an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound to the neck was found at the scene when they arrived around 1:45 am on Sunday. The victim was transported to the Stillwater Medical Center in critical condition.
Investigators believe the victim had been brought to the parking lot after being shot somewhere in the 3200 block of E. Raintree in Stillwater. A suspect has been identified and detained.
The investigation is still ongoing at this time. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Stillwater Police Department at 405-372-4171.