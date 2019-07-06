News
Oklahoma DOC Searching For Missing Inmate
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Department of corrections is asking for help finding a missing inmate.
Officials say Michael Brummett Jr. didn't return to the Tulsa Transitional Center back on June 15th. They say Brummet was serving time for burglary, firearms possession and larceny.
Brummett has multiple tattoos, including a skull, joker, cross and three skulls on his left arm, as well as four dots on his left hand. His right arm bears a 60, "Michael," and a skull, while his right hand has one dot and a cross.
If you see him or know where he might be you're asked to call the Department of Corrections at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.
