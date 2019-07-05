News
1 Injured In Spencer Shooting, Police Say
Friday, July 5th 2019, 9:27 PM CDT
Updated:
Spencer police are investigating a shooting Friday night.
The incident was reported near NE 46th and Able streets.
A male victim was shot in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital via private vehicle and is expected to survive, police said.
The suspect vehicle was described as a blue pickup with a small white horse trailer attached.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.