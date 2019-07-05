Norman Police Investigate Deadly Train Collision
Norman police are investigating a fatal collision involving a freight train and a pedestrian.
About 6:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the call just a block away from the station at the Acres Street crossing.
The Burlington Northern Santa Fe engineer told investigators he saw the man and sounded the train’s horn prior to the collision. However, the man did not heed the warning.
“Investigations of this nature are extremely difficult,” Norman police spokeswoman Sarah Jensen said. “They are difficult for the conductor, they are also difficult on the investigators that work these.”
Rail safety advocate Mark Sexton said collisions take a toll on engineers, conductors and the people on the train.
“They go through a load of emotions, as you can imagine. The train cannot stop near as fast as a vehicle can. When they go into emergency mode, it can take over a mile for the train to stop. There’s nothing that engineer or conductor can do,” Sexton said.
Sexton and others with Operation Lifesaver work to reduce collisions, injuries and fatality near crossings and railroad tracks.
“We just ask everyone to stay away from the tracks. The tracks are really not a highway or a walkway. They are not a sidewalk,” Sexton said. “Not only is it unsafe, but it’s also illegal as well because the railroad tracks are private property.”
Friday’s incident closed railroad crossings at Acres, Gray, Main and Eufaula streets for about two hours.
The investigation is still ongoing.