"Look, I'll be blunt. It's voodoo black magic trying to predict when an earthquake is going to take place. The Japanese are the world's leader in this area, and they can only predict an earthquake perhaps maybe a few seconds to a minute before it actually hits. So we are children when it comes to understanding earthquake prediction," he said. "In 30 years' time the probability of the big one is about 100%. So we will see the big one. It's inevitable. It's going to happen. It's the law of physics."