SW OKC Hotel Manager Reacts To Deadly Stabbing Investigation
A double stabbing on Friday in southwest Oklahoma City turned into a homicide investigation.
Police responded about 9 a.m. to a hotel near Interstate 40 and S Meridian Avenue and found two victims and a suspect.
Police confirmed one woman died in the room and the other victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers arrested one man in connection with the stabbings.
The hotel’s general manager Edvin Escabar came into work just as police were responding to the domestic situation.
“One came downstairs, bleeding, to the office,” said Escabar.
Escobar said the victims, four children and the suspect had been staying in a room on the second floor for two months.
Police said the victims were assaulted in their room but are not sure what led up to the violent stabbing.
“One is deceased at the scene,” said Master Sgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “The other was transported to an area hospital where she was treated and released.”
Investigators reviewed the hotel's surveillance video and discovered the man living with the victims was involved.
“It appears at this time, this was a domestic-related stabbing,” said Knight. “There was a male involved in this. He was the one we believed perpetrated the crime. He is in custody at this time.”
“The only thing we seen is the person who did the stabbing was walking away through the hallways with a towel in his hands,” said Escabar.
Witnesses at a nearby restaurant said the children walked to their business asking for help. The witnesses believed the children are related to the victims and the stabbing suspect.
“All four were taken into protective custody,” said Knight. “None of them were injured.”
Escobar said the deadly stabbing was not the first time someone has lost their life at the hotel. He said anytime something tragic happens, it is like losing a family member.
“Everybody who stays here is my family,” said Escabar. “It’s like an apartment complex so they stay here for a long time so I have to take care of them.”
Investigators have identified everyone involved but have not released their names.