Authorities Search For Semi-Driver, Dog After They Crash Near SE OKC Apartment Complex
Friday, July 5th 2019, 7:16 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Officers are searching for the driver of a semi-truck Friday morning, after they crashed into a tree near a southeast Oklahoma City apartment complex, police said.
According to authorities, the driver crashed near Southeast 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue.
The News 9 crew on the scene said it looked like the driver also hit a dumpster.
The apartment manager said the driver did not hit the building.
Police said the driver and a dog that was inside the truck took off running.
This is a developing story.