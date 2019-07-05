OKLAHOMA CITY - Officers are searching for the driver of a semi-truck Friday morning, after they crashed into a tree near a southeast Oklahoma City apartment complex, police said. 

According to authorities, the driver crashed near Southeast 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue. 

The News 9 crew on the scene said it looked like the driver also hit a dumpster. 

The apartment manager said the driver did not hit the building. 

Police said the driver and a dog that was inside the truck took off running. 

This is a developing story. 