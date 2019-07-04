Cleveland County K-9 Officer Rescues Missing Woman
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department K-9 is credited with helping save the life of a woman who went missing, after she suffered a mental breakdown in rural Eastern Cleveland County.
“Django” is an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois, who has served the Sheriff’s Office for more than five years.
On June 24th, “Django” was able to find the woman who had gone missing near Highway 9 and 120th Avenue Southeast.
Sheriff Todd Gibson said the dog’s help was key, because of the tough wooded terrain.
“When you get out in those rural areas, it gets almost impossible to find somebody. But when our deputies and our K-9’s get on that track, they’re going to find you,” he said.
Gibson said the woman is doing much better, and is getting the treatment and support she needs.