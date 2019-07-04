OKC Man Arrested After Stealing From Local Gun Shop
OKLAHOMA CITY - H and H Shooting Sports in Oklahoma City was burglarized in the middle of the day on Saturday.
The general manager watched back security camera video and saw a man that was trying to open the case doors. Eventually the suspect was able to get into the case and steal a handgun.
OKC Police gave the store a call Thursday and told them they have arrested the man who was caught on camera. They also were able to locate the handgun that he took.
“We sell products that are heavily regulated and when one of those heavily regulated items is stolen it can be scary,” said Mike Rust, the general manager.
Rust is glad they had cameras that were able to capture the thief. They are working to make some of their cases “pry proof.”
“We are in the process of tooling up with some steel and different lock,” said Rust.