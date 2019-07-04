Police Warn Of Gas Skimmers During 4th Of July Holiday
EDMOND, Oklahoma - As we celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, scammers have their eyes on our money at gas pumps.
Edmond Police told News 9 we all need to be on the lookout for skimmers.
Driver Cody Kean is on his way home to Colorado and stopped by On Cue at Interstate 35 and 15th Street. Skimmers installed in gas pumps are one of the things that crosses his mind while filling up.
“What I typically do after I make a transaction at the pump is I'll double check my bank account and then I keep an eye on it to make sure I don't have any unwanted transactions,” said Kean.
It's been a while since a skimmer has been discovered in Edmond but they do pop up.
Stations like On Cue fight the industry wide problem with cameras, well-lit areas and pressure sensitive seals on pumps.
“If you see the door of the digital side of the pump that may be cracked open, that is a warning sign,” said Edmond Police Sgt. James Hamm. “Older pumps are a warning sign; a lot of the pumps now have the red tape on the seals to see if they have been broken.”
When in doubt paying inside can be the best bet. Caution is everything.
“Have it in your mind that you don't get in such a hurry, that you don't pay any attention and you accidently swipe your card through one of these devices,” said Hamm.
If a gas pump has been tamped with in anyway, always be sure you let a gas station employee know.