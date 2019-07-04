News
Pittsburg County Sheriff: Man's Body Found Near McAlester
Thursday, July 4th 2019
Updated:
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office confirmed they are investigating after a man's body was found in a cemetery. Sheriff Chris Morris said they are investigating the death as a homicide.
The body was found at the Red Oak Cemetery in Bache which is just east of McAlester off Highway 270. Early reports indicate the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called to the scene.
Sheriff Morris said they have not identified the body as yet.