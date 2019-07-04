News
Driver Arrested After High-Speed Chase From Del City To OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - A driver lead Del City police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car across the metro overnight. Speeds reached up to 110 mph - and the suspect managed to avoid police stop sticks.
The Oklahoma City Police helicopter followed the suspect, and its path shows the driver headed each on Interstate 40, north on Douglas, and looped through downtown. He finally came to a stop near Northwest 23rd and May.
That's when the suspect pulled into the driveway of a car and started to walk away. The driver didn't get far before police arrested them.