Over the phone, he told CBS New York that Billy and another student entering the armed forces were recognized during the ceremony and there was a standing ovation.

"The ovation was nice, but the first thing he did was put that sash on after the ceremony. He's proud of that. That's like his badge of honor," the teen's father added.

Assemblymen Ryan Peters and Ed Thomson said they are drafting legislation that would allow all students to wear their sashes at graduation. "They're going to defend our country. That should be lauded not discouraged not discriminated against in any way shape or form," Thomson said.