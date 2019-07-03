'I'm Just Thankful That We Are Alive': El Reno Tornado Survivor Released From Hospital
EL RENO, Oklahoma - It has been over a month since an EF-3 tornado touched down in the City of El Reno, causing damage to a mobile park, motel and car dealerships.
The May 25, 2019 storm killed two people who lived in the Skyview Mobile Home Park.
Lena Black had just gotten home from work when the storm hit. She was inside her mobile home with her family as it was leveled.
“The trailer just started shaking and the electricity went out,” said Black. “You could just hear all the windows busting and glass flying everywhere, then everything went black.”
After coming to, Black was found under a massive pile of debris and rushed to OU Med Center in Oklahoma City.
“They said that a washer, dryer, the roof and refrigerator was on top of me,” said Black. “It was on top of me and my husband, he had to push everything up for me to get out.”
Released from the hospital and back home, Black is taking it one step at a time.
“They told me I had nine broken ribs, a broken collar bone, a broken shoulder and a broken pelvis,” said Black. “It was just so much excruciating pain.”
The road to recovery will be a long one. It’s now about spending time with what matters most.
“Even though we lost everything, I’m just thankful that we are all alive and that we are all still here together,” said Black. “That is all that matters.”
Black said it will be about three months before she may be able to walk again.