Police Investigating After Woman Found Dead, Man Injured In NE OKC Shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City investigators are looking for answers in a double shooting on Wednesday, July 3 that left a woman dead. The second shooting victim showed up to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Police have identified both shooting victims but have not released their names.
Police were called to a home in the 1700 block of north Jordan Avenue, after neighbors reported hearing eight to nine gunshots. Investigators later found the front of the home was riddled with bullet holes.
“It makes me fear kind of, you know, to think that kind of violence is just that close,” said Pearl Lucas, neighbor.
Lucas lives one street over and said the area is normally quiet.
“It just makes you wonder what’s going on over on that street,” said Lucas. “This is a very quiet street here.”
A witness, who did not want to go on camera, suspects it was a drive-by shooting.
When police arrived, they found a female victim near the front porch. They said it appears she ran to the front door for help, but she died from gunshot wounds before help arrived.
“A short time later, we received a call from OU Medical Center,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “That another person showed up there that had been shot at the same scene.”
Police said the man was treated and released.
Crime scene investigators spent nearly 10 hours collecting evidence from the home and interviewing witnesses, including the woman who lives at the home.
They have very limited information about a possible suspect but said the surviving shooting victim may have answers.
“Any time we can get eyewitness information,” said Knight. “Especially someone who is involved, particularly a victim that’s not seriously injured, that’s certainly a benefit to us.”
The public can report tip to investigators by calling the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.