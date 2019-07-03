"The District Attorney's decision will help Marshae continue to heal from this tragic event and work to rebuild her life in a positive and productive way. She moves forward with enormous gratitude for the support she and her family have received during this challenging time," the statement said.

"With the dismissal of charges, the community of support that surrounded Marshae can now channel its immense passion and energy toward ensuring that what happened to Marshae won't ever happen again."

According to the National Conference of State Legislators, 38 states currently have fetal homicide laws, which typically define the fetus as a person, who is legally provided with rights or protections.