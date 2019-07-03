News
Oklahoma State Fair Tickets To Go On Sale This Weekend
Tickets for the 2019 Oklahoma State Fair are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6.
The State Fair will include your normal favorites as well as new exhibits and attractions, according to the press release.
Discounted gate admission tickets can be purchased starting Saturday thru September 11.
Adult (ages 12+): $8 (regular price $12)
Children (ages 6-11): $4 (regular price $6)
The 11-day event will run from Thursday, September 12 thru Sunday, September 22.