Oklahoma Cigarette Sales Declining 1 Year After Tax Hike
A year after it was put into effect the tax on cigarettes has shown a dramatic drop in tobacco sales.
According to the state tax commission, almost 60 million fewer packs of cigarettes were sold over the past year compared to the previous year. The state received $104 million in tax revenue from cigarette sales state officials say they are happy that the amount of people smoking has gone down.
"I was pleased, I was happy. That means fewer people are smoking, they might not have quit but that means they are smoking less. Which is going to help the health, is going to help Oklahoma. We are going to have better health outcomes because we are consuming less," said the Oklahoma State Department of Health's Interim Tobacco Manager Christin Kirchenbauer.
The Oklahoma State Health Department urges people working to quit smoking to call the Tobacco helpline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW.