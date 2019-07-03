News
Hafer Park To See Closures In Preparation For Edmond LibertyFest
Wednesday, July 3rd 2019, 8:22 AM CDT
Updated:
EDMOND, Oklahoma -
The Edmond LibertyFest Fireworks Show will be at 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Hafer Park in Edmond.
Closures have already begun in the surrounding area to prepare for the event.
Hafer Park is located in a busy, and sometimes congested part of Edmond, near South Bryant Avenue and 9th Street.
City officials want the public to know that some of the Park is already closed. This is all to ensure spectator safety for Thursday's fireworks show.
The baseball fields and parking area on the north side of the park have already been blocked off. This closure will last until after the show is over.
“That’s an area that’s in the firing zone for the fireworks on the Fourth of July. That allows us to make sure that we don’t have to try to move any vehicles on the Fourth. Also allows for all the proper setup to happen without any interruptions,” said Casey Moore, City of Edmond public information officer.
The second closure will take place on Thursday. It will restrict all motor vehicles from the park. This closure will last all day