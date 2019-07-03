News
Firefighters Knock Down Large Commercial Fire In NW OKC
Wednesday, July 3rd 2019, 5:13 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Firefighters extinguished a large commercial fire Wednesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City.
According to officials, fire crews responded to the fire around 2:50 a.m. at an abandoned building near Northwest 10th Street and North Western Avenue.
Fire officials said the flames were difficult to knock down. Crews were concerned that the roof could collapse.
There was no power in the building so fire officials believe it was vacant.
Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story.