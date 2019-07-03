News
GoFundMe Created For Military Family To Fix Totaled Truck Of
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help an Oklahoma family repair a truck customizzed in honor of a fallen soldier.
U.S. Army Corporal Michael Thompson died while serving in Iraq in 2008. Thompson's family customized his truck in red, white and blue in his memory.
The truck was recently stolen and found totaled in a ditch.
The Harrah community is rallying around the family, and working to return the truck to its former glory.
Click here for a link to the GoFundMe page.