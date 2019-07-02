NORMAN, Oklahoma - The Norman Police Department says a "suspicious death" investigation is underway after a man was found dead in his apartment Tuesday. 

According to police, officers responded to the Plaza 24 Apartments located at 917 24th Avenue around 4:15 p.m. 

At this time, the victim's name has not been released. Police told News 9 that more information will be released Wednesday, July 3. 

