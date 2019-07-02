News
1 Arrested In 'Suspicious Death' At Norman Apartment Complex
Tuesday, July 2nd 2019, 10:14 PM CDT
NORMAN, Oklahoma - One person has been arrested Wednesday in connection with a suspicious death in Norman, police announced Wednesday.
Norman Police Department launched a "suspicious death" investigation Tuesday night after a man was found dead in his apartment.
According to police, officers responded to the Plaza 24 Apartments located at 917 24th Avenue around 4:15 p.m. At this time, the victim's name has not been released.
Police arrested Allison Cometsevah, 30, on suspicion of first-degree murder after she allegedly confessed to killing the victim.
