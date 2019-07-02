Enid PD Says New GPS Software Has Improved 911 Emergency Response Times
GARFIELD COUNTY, Oklahoma - Enid police say new computer software has greatly improved emergency response times throughout Garfield County’s 911 system.
Enid Police Lieutenant Warren Wilson says the area’s 911 dispatch system now relies on what is called a “Rapid SOS System,” and on cellphone apps like Uber and Medic Alert.
Wilson says last year, Garfield County got 19,000 911 calls from cellphones, which was three times more than they got from landlines. He says the new cellphone technology makes sense.
“Before Rapid SOS, we were having to use cellphone towers, triangulations from cellphone towers, so the farther you got away from cellphone towers, the more of a search you had,” he said.
Wilson says Rapid SOS allows dispatchers to track cellphone 911 calls to as close as four feet from where the call originated from.