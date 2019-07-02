The church doesn't know the identities of the individuals it helped, due to the the health insurance privacy law known as HIPPA, but it was able to direct the aid to residents of specific counties. Also, since the gift is not directed to a single person, there is no taxable income to claim. Tuttle described the privacy and no-tax aspects of the donation as a "double benefit."

"We have a great lead pastor who has constantly filled the need in our community," said Tuttle. "It's about displaying the love that Jesus showed for us."

Inspired by Covenant Church in Carrollton, Texas, Grand Rapids First head pastor Sam Rijfkogel announced the gift at church on Sunday.

"When pastor Sam shared it with the congregation it was some shock," Tuttle told CBS News. "But the church was overwhelmingly excited and thankful to give back to the community."

According to a 2016 Kaiser Family Foundation study, medical debts were responsible for half of bankruptcy filings, and 52% of debt collection actions in the U.S. involved medical debts.