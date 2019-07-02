OKC EMSA Sets New Record For Patient Transports As Summer Heats Up
OKLAHOMA CITY - We've now reached day six of the EMSA heat alert, and first responders have been busy.
Officials said on June 28, Oklahoma City EMSA broke a record for single day transports. In total, 12 patients were transported. It was also the third highest overall call volume day.
EMSA said on Friday, they got 403 calls from 911. They said that statistic falls just behind the May 2013 tornado and the ice storm in February 2019.
“We are used to seeing this kind of volume during ice storms or tornados, things like that. But, to be a record transport day…it was the third most calls for service we have had as well,” said John Graham, EMSA Chief of Staff.
Since the heat advisory went into effect on Thursday, June 25 paramedics have treated 31 people for heat-related illnesses. But they said those numbers could be low. When most people call 911, they don't blame high temps for their sickness.
“A lot of times they might have nausea, vomiting, weakness that requires an ambulance, but a lot of time they can't tie it to the heat,” said Graham.
Dispatchers have also been feeling the heat. Afterall, they take the calls before an ambulance makes it on scene.
“We have been seeing a lot of higher call volume days. The hotter it gets, the more array of things you’re going to see,” said Melody Spruill, a supervisor of the comm center. “We are medics in here are well. We are basically a first responder when someone calls in.”
EMSA asks everyone to perhydrate before going outside for long periods of time.
They ask people to take frequent breaks, wear light colored clothing, and always carry your cell phone with you, should you need to call 911.