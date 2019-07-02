Law Officers Search For Altus Couple After 1 Child Found Dead, 3 Children In Critical Condition
Authorities are looking for an Oklahoma couple after one child was found dead and three were left in critical condition.
Hakim Mustafa Moore, 27, and Robin Alexander, 29, both of Altus, are accused of three complaints of child abuse, one complaint of child neglect and one complaint of enabling child abuse.
Jackson County officials issued a failure to appear warrant on June 10. Altus police think the couple ran away to the St. Louis, Missouri, area.
Three of the couple's five children are in Oklahoma state custody and are in critical condition. A fourth child was found dead and a fifth child has not been located and was born in a hotel room.
Law officers are asking for the public's help in finding the couple so they can determine if the fifth child is alive and healthy. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.