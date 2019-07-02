News
Tulsans Protest Treatment Of Children In Migrant Detention Camps
TULSA, Oklahoma - Dozens of people protested outside the Tulsa offices of U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe Tuesday, July 2.
They're upset about the treatment of the children of illegal immigrants taken into custody at the U.S. - Mexico border. They want Inhofe and Congress to close the camps where the children are being held.
"This is ridiculous. There shouldn't be any reason why families would be separated," said protester Tracy Harris.
The protest was organized by several churches and area non-profits.