Tulsa Considering Leash Law At All But Designated Dog Parks
TULSA, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa plans to soon require all dogs to be on leashes at all parks and recreation areas except designated dog parks.
Before now, the City said dogs must be on a leash or under the control of the owner, but that created some confusion.
"And what we have found is that, like kids, we think they're under their control, and then with the right stimulus, they're not," said Anna America, Tulsa Parks Director.
The change in the ordinance still has to be approved by the city council.