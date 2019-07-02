4 Arrested Following Rash Of Armed Robberies In Bethany
BETHANY, Oklahoma - A week of armed robberies in the City of Bethany ended with the arrest of four suspects.
Bethany police arrested 19-year-old Isaiah Bernard, 18-year-old Joshua Davis, 19-year-old Charles Prewitt and 20-year-old Christian Prewitt.
Bethany Police Lieutenant Angelo Orefice said Davis and Prewitt are family members, and Bernard is a family friend.
A search warrant, police said, led them to determine Davis allegedly robbed the 7-Eleven location at 3701 N Rockwell Avenue at gunpoint with the help of others on June 16.
The group was able to get away with numerous packs of Newport cigarettes. Court documents reveal the suspects also got away with $43.36 in cash.
On June 21, Bethany police officers responded to a break-in at Bryan Hill Apartments located at 7204 Northwest 36th Street. Investigators later learned Prewitt allegedly kicked in the victim's door.
“A victim opened the door, met by a masked man with a knife,” said Lt. Orefice. “He pushed his way in and was able to locate the victim’s wallet, and then took off with that.”
The next day on June 22, the same 7-Eleven location on Rockwell Ave. was robbed at gunpoint again. This time, police said, Prewitt had a gun and demanded money from the store clerk.
“Bethany is a smaller town, so we usually don't get this big of rash of armed robbery,” said Lt. Orefice. “We had a good feeling that they were connected.”
Tips from the pubic helped put the men behind bars, police said, making the streets a little safer.
“The quicker they (public) come forward, the quicker we can get these people off the streets,” said Lt. Orefice. “So, they are not going to do another one, and by then maybe someone will get hurt and that is what we don't want.”
All four suspects face charges of robbery, conspiracy and possession of firearms.