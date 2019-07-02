Mother With 6-Month-Old, 3 Others Robbed At Gunpoint During SW OKC Home Invasion
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating a home invasion in Southwest Oklahoma City, where a mother and her baby were held at gunpoint. There were also three other adults in the home during the robbery.
Two armed men reportedly came into the home through an unlocked back door. A mother and her 6-month-old baby were in the living room with three visitors watching TV.
“Certainly, a scary situation for anyone involved,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Just sitting at home watching TV, when someone you don’t know breaks through your back door.”
The intruders pointed guns at everyone in the room and according to the report yelled, "Don't move! Give us all your money!"
One of the victims handed over his wallet, which had his student ID and $130 in cash. The suspects also took the mother's wallet out of her purse.
“One of the victims had a large amount of cash in her wallet,” said Morgan. “Which she later told officers was for her rent.”
The suspects got what they came for and reportedly bailed out the back door.
“The victims gave no information as far as knowing who the suspects were,” said Morgan. “They said they did not know them. They had gloves on, and they had hoodies. I believe their faces were covered as well.”
No one was at the victim's home when News 9 went by and neighbors did not want to talk on-camera, knowing police are looking for two armed suspects.
“These are individuals we certainly consider dangerous and want to get off the streets,” said Morgan.
Police are asking if anyone living near Southwest 55th Street and Walker Avenue has a home security camera to check them. The camera might have caught a glimpse of the suspects.