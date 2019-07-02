News
Cockatoo Stuck On Ledge Of Integris Hospital Safely Back With Owner
A wandering cockatoo is safely back with its owner after the Oklahoma City Fire Department attempted to rescue the bird from a ledge of Integris Baptist Medical Center Monday.
Fire crews responded around 3:30 p.m. and attempted to rescue the cockatoo several times with no luck.
During the initial rescue attempts, the bird would fly off to a different area of the hospital just as firefighters got close enough to catch it.
Hospital officials said the bird was spotted again around midnight outside of the Intensive Care Unit. They were able to open the window and the bird flew inside.
Officials said the bird is now safely back with its owner with quite the story to tell.