Several bodies have been found along the Heathrow flight path in west London, according to aviation expert Alastair Rosenschein.

"The problem occurs because of lack of security at a number of airports around the world and also the immigration draw," he told BBC radio.

"It is believed that these are primarily illegal immigrants who are trying to get into this country by climbing into the undercarriage bay of aircraft."

A Kenya Airways spokesman told BBC News that the 4,250-mile flight from Nairobi to London takes almost nine hours.

"It is unfortunate that a person has lost his life by stowing aboard one of our aircraft and we express our condolences," the airline said. "Kenya Airways is working closely with the relevant authorities in Nairobi and London as they fully investigate this case."