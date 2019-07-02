After shipping the shoes to retailers, Nike asked for them to be returned without providing a reason, sources told WSJ. The shoes are not available on Nike's websites or mobile apps but Air Max 1 USA versions featuring the flag are still available on resale site StockX.

CBS News reached out to Kaepernick for further comment and is awaiting a response. Kaepernick is a former quarterback who played for the San Francisco 49ers until the end of the 2016 season. During that season, he sat and then knelt during the playing of the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

Kaepernick and former teammate Eric Reid settled a lawsuit alleging that the NFL had colluded to keep him off the field for their political activism in February for less than $10 million.