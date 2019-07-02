News
Oklahoma City Dog Park Now Charging Membership Fee
OKLAHOMA CITY -
There is now a cost to enter a popular Oklahoma City dog park.
Paw Park is near Lake Hefner just off of Grand Blvd and is run by the non-profit PAW OK. A few months ago they told News 9 they were thinking about making the park "members only".
This was ultimately the non-profit's decision and over the last few months signs were posted informing people of the change. Cost of upkeep was one of the main reasons for the change.
Park President Charles Allen said they've had fundraisers over the years, but they never raised enough.
"Our annual budget is between $8,000 and $10,000," said Allen. "It's hard to keep up with that."
The new system was officially put into place July 1.
Becoming a member means dog owners must submit an application, send in their pet's vaccination records and finally decide between a monthly $10 fee or an annual cost of $80.
Allen said they've installed cameras and have been working on improvements to the park.
"It's not only the money its about the safety of the park," said Allen. "There have been a lot of rules that have been ignored over the years."
Members will get key fobs to access the park.
Volunteers were on staff for the first day helping out. Allen said they could be there off and on for the holiday weekend.