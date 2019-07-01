In a major upset that could signal the dawn of a new star in women's tennis, 15-year-old Cori "Coco" Gauff beat Venus Williams in straight sets during first round play at the 2019 Wimbledon Tournament on Monday. Gauff beat Williams, a four-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time Wimbledon champion, on Court One 6-4, 6-4 in an upset that few saw coming and may be seen as a "passing of the torch" moment in the history of American tennis.