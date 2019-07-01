Your 2 Cents: How Could OKC Improve Security In Bricktown?
Oklahoma City has invested way too much in Bricktown to let violence, like this weekend's shooting, scare visitors away.
I asked you how they could improve security and make sure visitors feel safe.
Bonnie goes first, "More lighting and security patrols. Darkness and lack of security brings out the bad guys."
A vast majority talked about the need for more lights.
Paige was in Bricktown Saturday night, in a less busy part and darker too, she says, "I was nervous, although my husband was not. Had I known there was a shooting, we would have Ubered to the front door of our hotel."
Ann from Del City, "Lights! Lights and more lights! I go home from work down Reno at 11:30 p.m. It's very, very dark."
Ann from Jones says, "At night, we walk fast to our parked car. There needs to be more lights and police presence on the side streets going to parking lots."
And, Ann from Chickasha suggested, "Have one entrance into Bricktown, with a security check system that would set off alarm and detect guns or knives."
A lot of you sounded like Lawrence, "A large police or (private) security presence with a “0” tolerance policy for gang activity."
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents.