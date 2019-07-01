"Lesson learned," McNeil told local media. "Now I know it's really dangerous and [I need] to make sure the Amazon app is closed before my daughter takes the phone. It's just so easy."

McNeil initially planned to return the pricey piece of furniture, but learned of a $79 restocking fee plus $100 in return shipping costs. Amazon doesn't appear to have made an exception given the unusual circumstances surrounding the purchase.

Instead, she's listed the grey tufted couch on OfferUp, a resale site, for $300.

"Brand new in box. Ordered it by mistake, my toddler actually did...darn buy with 1 click on Amazon," the listing reads. "Anyway it's more of a hassle to ship back, so I'll take a loss. A paid 431 with tax and am willing to let it go for 300 must pick up."