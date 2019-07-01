News
Governor Stitt Introduces Plan To Help OKC Curb Homelessness
OKLAHOMA CITY - The City is going open up its “Homeless Services” program to an outside group to get help.
Tuesday, July 2 OKC City Council is expected to approve a 12-month long study on how the homeless get help and resources.
Analytic Insight out of Maine is conducting the study that will cost $100,000.
The Inasmuch Foundation is paying for the study through a grant to the City.
The director of homeless programs in OKC said the study will provide a road map to help.
“Talking with service provides to see what our gaps and needs are, and then after, we can develop strategies for those gaps and needs,” say OKC Director Jerod Shadid.