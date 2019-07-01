Malnourished, Injured Exotic Birds Rescued From Filthy OKC Home
OKLAHOMA CITY - Authorities rescued more than a dozen exotic birds from filthy conditions. The birds were living in the garage of a Northwest Oklahoma City abandoned home and taken to Oklahoma City Animal Welfare.
Police are now pursuing felony animal cruelty charges against the owner.
Animal control officers reportedly found several of the exotic birds with severe injuries, missing large amounts of feathers and malnourished.
“You got it in the summer time, when the heat was on,” said Elizabeth Vargas, neighbor. “You got the smell.”
Scattered feathers and debris are the only signs that more than a dozen exotic birds lived in the home.
“You start getting close to the house,” said Vargas. “And they start squawking.”
Vargas lives next door and said her neighbor has not lived in the home for 15 years, but kept the birds in the garage.
“He came all the time, so we just figured he was taking care of them,” said Vargas. “Because he wouldn’t get rid of them.”
Last week, Oklahoma City Animal Control and police got a call from an upset neighbor and responded to the call. They found 14 Amazon parrots and Macaws living in deplorable conditions, many were suffering from injuries.
“It was filthy, it stunk, they were kept in a dark garage,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “There was no light, no fresh air moving through. Very sad situation.”
“When I got home, I saw animal control cars,” said Macie Nantze, neighbor. “And saw them packing up the birds.”
Police said all of the rescued birds were alive and taken to animal welfare for treatment and rehab.
“It’s nice that they’re gone, and they’ll be taken care of properly,” said Vargas.
The Oklahoma City-County Health Department also stuck a sign on the home declaring it uninhabitable.
Neighbors are still in shock that the birds were kept in those conditions.
“I hope they get well, and they find a good solution for the birds,” said Nantze.
Animal control officials said the birds will stay there while the case moves through court. Investigators will present charges to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s office later this week.