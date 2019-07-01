Deer Creek Football Player Rushed To Hospital, In ICU After Practice
DEER CREEK, Oklahoma - A Deer Creek football player is in intensive care after being rushed to the hospital following a morning workout Friday. According to a hospital, the boy is currently still in critical condition.
Sam Tignor was at a summer training course Friday morning and, according to the school, started to show signs of distress during the end of the workout. After the staff assessed his condition, the boy's father, who is also a Deer Creek High School football coach, rushed him to Integris Edmond. The teen was then transferred to Integris Baptist where he has been in ICU.
According to the school's assistant superintendent, "Deer Creek has been in constant communication with the family. The Deer Creek community has rallied around the family with support and prayers for the student, his family and his caretakers."
Players and their families from across the state are rallying around the Tignor's family.
Tignor’s father Lance has coached at several schools including Moore, Edmond and Norman. Tignor's grandfather, John O'Dell, is the state director of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
As far as what exactly happened, that information has to come from the family and right now they are asking for privacy.