"It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas," the Angels said in a statement posted on Twitter, calling him "an important part of the Angels family." "Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time."

Southlake Police said they responded to a call of an unconscious man in a room at a Hilton hotel. Officers arrived and found Skaggs unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, no foul play is suspected, but police said the investigation is ongoing.

View image on Twitter Southlake DPS ? @SouthlakeDPS Southlake Police Department Press Release 7/1/19 1,558 "I am deeply saddened by today's tragedy in Texas," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler's wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels' teammates and colleagues. We will support the Angels' organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler's teammates and other members of the baseball family."

Skaggs, a Southern California native who would have turned 28 on July 13, had pitched in the majors for parts of seven seasons and last took the mound Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, CBS Sports reported. Originally the No. 40 pick in the 2009 draft, Skaggs was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks and then back to the Angels, where he'd been a regular in the starting rotation for the last several years.

Skaggs posted a photo of the team on Instagram yesterday wearing cowboy hats, with the caption: "Howdy y'all. #TexasRoadtrip."