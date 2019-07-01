News
U.S. Marshals Most Wanted Sought For Child Sexual Abuse
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Monday Most Wanted Fugitive from the U.S. Marshals Northern Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task Force is Juan F. Garcia-Garcia. The 21-year-old man is 5’11” and weighs about 225 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.
Garcia-Garcia is wanted in Tulsa County for rape of a girl under the age of 16 and possession of drugs.
Authorities say his mother still lives in the Tulsa area, but he may have fled to Mexico.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 1-866-4WANTED or USMS Tips at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.