Police Rule Edmond Man's Suspicious Death A Homicide
A suspicious death in Edmond was officially ruled a homicide Monday.
Edmond Police confirm Sawyer English, 24, was found dead inside a home on West First Street last week.
Authorities said it's not clear how English died, and no suspect information has been released.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Edmond Police.
Sawyer's father, former Oklahoma City television personality Mitch English, issued the following statement Monday afternoon:
“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and as a family, we are so thankful for this community’s support, the Oklahoma Standard and the outpouring of support we have received nationwide.
I can only speak to my son’s character as this is an active police investigation.
What the world needs to know about Sawyer was that he was a talented, compassionate, loving loyal friend, son and brother. He was full of life and made friends everywhere.
My son was full of surprises because he was focused on his goals. He achieved his Eagle Scout when he was in Boy Scouts. In high school, he found himself as the most improved in the entire school. He had become active in his church, paying tithes and his character was that to always help those that needed help and bring a smile to those around.
Sawyer loved the beach and would try to go to a new one any chance he got, especially when he was on road trips. We will be taking him back to Florida to be near the ocean.
We have put our faith and support into the Edmond Police Department and will continue to work with them to find justice for Sawyer. He was compassionate, loving, loyal friend and brother and we miss him terribly.
Any further inquiries should be directed to the Edmond Police Department as the continue their investigation.”